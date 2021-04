Popular Assamese singer Bhitali Das passed away on Wednesday evening, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) superintendent Abhijit Sarma announced.

Das was recently infected with coronavirus and was admitted to Kalapahar COVID-19 hospital for treatment, however, Sarma while declaring her death at 7.05 pm also said she had tested negative.

Earlier today, Sarma said she was on mechanical ventilation, and her condition was critical.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited