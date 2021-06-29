Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dibrugarh

Massive fire broke out at Tinkunia area of Dibrugarh on Tuesday evening.

As per sources, the reason that ignited this massive fire is still unknown.

A man named Manish Saxena who is the owner of 25 rented houses, has lost all the 25 houses in this massive fire today.

It is suspected by the locals that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Locals also said that many LPG cylinders burst after the small circuit which led to this massive fire.

No casualities have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, fire extinguisher from different parts of the state along with Dibrugarh is trying to extinguish the massive fire.