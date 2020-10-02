Top StoriesNationalWorld

Bronze Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Inaugurated In Ukraine

A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in the city of Kyiv in Ukraine on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted about the same terming it as a “remarkable moment”.

“In a remarkable moment bringing the people of India and Ukraine even closer, on October 2, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be unveiled at A.V. Fomin Botanical Garden, Kyiv,” it tweeted.

The statue was inaugurated jointly by Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, Deputy Minister for Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko and Professor Petro Bekh, Vice-Rector, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated globally as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

