BSF Seizes 30 Arms At Indo-Bangladesh Border

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF), and three suspects were apprehended from the international border of Tripura and Mizoram with Bangladesh.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the security forces, 30 sophisticated weapons, including 28 AK-Series Rifles, one 5.56 MM AK-74 Rifle, and one Carbine, along with 7,894 assorted ammunitions. An amount of ₹ 39,020 and other articles were also recovered from the apprehended persons.

Reportedly, the three men are a part of an international arms smuggling racket.

The three suspects, identified as Lalhuapzauva, Vanlalruata, and Liansanga – all residents of Mizoram’s Aizawl have been arrested, the statement said

Acting on a tip-off from its Intelligence arm, the BSF seized the weapons transported to Mizoram’s Phuldungsei area – 15 KM aerial distance from India’s international border with Bangladesh. Two vehicles with Mizoram number plates were intercepted.