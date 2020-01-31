BSNL mass retirement: 78k employees opt for VRS

More than 78,000 employees of BSNL have retired on Friday, in one of the largest retirement drives in the country. Reducing the number of employees is one way for the cash-strapped PSU to find a way out of the financial crisis they find themselves lodged in now.

“Approximately 78,300 employees have opted for the VRS as per data received from all the circles till the closing of the scheme. This is as per our target. We were expecting reduction of 82,000 headcount. Besides VRS applicants, around 6,000 employees also retired,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Purwar told. There would be around 85,000 employees left after the retirement drive.

According to the scheme, all regular and permanent employees of BSNL including those on deputation to other organisations or posted outside the corporation on deputation basis, who attained the age of 50 years or above, are eligible to seek voluntary retirement under the scheme.

The amount of ex-gratia for any eligible employee will be equal to 35 days’ salary for each completed year of service and 25 days’ salary for every year of service left until superannuation. Around 78,300 employees of BSNL and 14,378 of MTNL have opted for the scheme.