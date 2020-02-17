BTC Election: BPF Releases first list of candidates

The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has released the first list of candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, 2020. The 15 candidates list has been released today by Hagrama Mohilary.

Hagrama Mohilary will contest from Dergaon, Khamfa Borgiary from Chirang Duwar, Daneswar Goyari from Bokhunguri, Rajib Kumar Brahma from Bonorgaon, Mithunjoy Narzary from Charaibeel, Angshuman Khungur from Mushalpur, Jagadish Sarkar from Mudoibori while Nerson Boro to contest from Bhergaon, Tridib Daimary from Harisinga, Shyam Sundhi Nodai from Serfang, Bonjar Daimary from Kalinga Duwar, Bijit Gowra Narzary from Darangmela, Maheswar Basumatary from Goreswar, Moonmoon Brahma from Parbatjhora and Limbsor Daimary from Khairabari.

Releasing the list, Hagrama Mohilary said that the alliance with BJP and AGP will continue.

He also criticized ABSU and UPPL and alleged that both the parties take a huge amount of money from the candidates in the name of offering jobs.