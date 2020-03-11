BTC Election on April 4: Election Commission

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
BTC Election on April 4: Election Commission
The Sentinel
196

The BTAD districts are getting into election mood and the candidates had already embarked on campaigning with the declaration of the BTC poll date.

The Election Commission had declared the date for the BTC election 2020, to be held on April 4 (Saturday) 2020 on Wednesday.

Receipt of nomination papers will continue till 3 pm of March 18 (Wednesday) and scrutiny will be done on March 19 (Thursday).

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 21(Saturday) and the same day the final list of contestants will be published.

Re-polling, if any, will be held on April 6 (Monday) and counting of votes will take place on April 8 (Wednesday).

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

CM Instructs CS to submit report on Kopili Incident: Nomal Momin

Top Stories

Two boiled eggs for Rs 1700!

Regional

IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Hajo

Regional

ULFA (I) cadre arrested in Guwahati

National

Suspected Pakistan drone spotted flying over Punjab

World

Trump fights with reporter, kicked out

Comments
Loading...