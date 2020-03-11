BTC Election on April 4: Election Commission

The BTAD districts are getting into election mood and the candidates had already embarked on campaigning with the declaration of the BTC poll date.

The Election Commission had declared the date for the BTC election 2020, to be held on April 4 (Saturday) 2020 on Wednesday.

Receipt of nomination papers will continue till 3 pm of March 18 (Wednesday) and scrutiny will be done on March 19 (Thursday).

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 21(Saturday) and the same day the final list of contestants will be published.

Re-polling, if any, will be held on April 6 (Monday) and counting of votes will take place on April 8 (Wednesday).