Top StoriesRegional

“BTC Elections in December” – HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
172

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections will be held in December.

This was informed today by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Kokrajhar while attending the BJP ST Marcha meeting. Speaking in the meeting, he claimed that BTC will have a government led by BJP, similar to what happened in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Commenting on the alliance between BJP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Sarma remarked that the previous association was for 5 years, and that a similar association for 5 more years will depend on time and circumstances.

Related News

IAS Officer Rejoins Office Just 14 Days After Delivery

SI Exam Scam: PK Dutta Remanded To Judicial Custody

Dhubri: Police Foil Cow Smuggling Attempt

“One Particular Community Targeted” –…

He further said that he didn’t know whether many BPF leaders will join BJP, but added in the same breath that they were in touch with the latter.   

You might also like
Regional

Impose Governor’s rule in BTAD: Ranjeet Dass

Regional

NSCN Cadre arrested In Titabor

National

Money is safe: Govt assures Yes Bank depositors

Regional

Manipur: 14-days Complete Shutdown from Today

Regional

Queen Oja raises flood issue in Parliament

Regional

Saraighat jam for next few months

Comments
Loading...