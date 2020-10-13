“BTC Elections in December” – HBS

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections will be held in December.

This was informed today by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Kokrajhar while attending the BJP ST Marcha meeting. Speaking in the meeting, he claimed that BTC will have a government led by BJP, similar to what happened in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Commenting on the alliance between BJP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Sarma remarked that the previous association was for 5 years, and that a similar association for 5 more years will depend on time and circumstances.

He further said that he didn’t know whether many BPF leaders will join BJP, but added in the same breath that they were in touch with the latter.