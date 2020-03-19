BTC elections should be postponed: Tarun Gogoi

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday demanded to postpone the coming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections slated for April 4.

“The novel Coronavirus could spread during the time of BTC elections and we should focus on their lifestyle,” said Gogoi in Guwahati. He also asked the concerned authorities to postpone the BTC elections.

It may be mentioned here that in order to check the gathering of people, the Assam government has already ordered the shutdown of educational institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, etc till March 29. But in the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), which are administered by the BTC, campaigning for the BTC elections is going on full swing with the participation of thousands of people.

The elections will be held on April 4, from 8am to 4pm. The results will be announced on April 8. The term of the existing BTC general council expires on April 27.