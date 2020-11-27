BTC Polls: BJP Releases Election Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh released its election manifesto for the upcoming BTC polls to be held on December 7 and 10. The election manifesto was released at Triveni Bhawan in Kokrajhar in the presence of its party president Ranjit Dass, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dilip Saikia, and Biswajit Daimary.

Releasing the manifesto, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the party has emphasized on 50 issues of the BTC region. “The corruption and commission raj in the BTC will be stopped once BJP comes into power in the area. This saffron party will adhere to follow BTC accord. We will also decide if any village of the border wants to enter BTC,” said Himanta while speaking to reporters.

The manifesto also said that the Bodo and Assamese language will be given importance equally and that both the languages will be taken forward simultaneously. The minister further stated that the manifesto also emphasized on the permanent appointment to the youths.

It further stated that the people staying in government land in BTC has the right to get land pattas adding that the permission process for buying and selling of land will be completed in one month.

The BJP also assured that the party will establish colleges in every subdivision. The manifesto also said that if the BJP comes into power the VCDC in BTC will be immediately broken. The people of BTC will also be benefitted from the Arunodoi, Swayam, Arundhati schemes etc once the BJP comes into power, stated Himanta.

Another benefit to be provided by the BJP is that the Self Help Group (SHG) will get 50,000 rupees and that additional funds will be released from the Center for the developmental work of BTC.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that one Bodo University in Udalguri, one medical college in Tamulpur along with 40 stadiums will be set up once the BJP comes into power. He further stated that high schools will also be set up at the tea gardens in the BTC area.