BTC Polls: Campaign for 1st Phase Ends Tomorrow

The campaign for the first phase of BTC polls will end on Saturday. The elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council scheduled to be held on December 7 and 10 will be held in two phases. The first phase of polls polling will be held in two districts- Udalguri and Baksa.

The polls will take place in 40 seats in all four districts. While Udalguri (10 seats) and Baksa (11 seats) will vote on December 7, Kokrajhar and Chirang will vote on December 10.

Nominees of Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), Gana Suraksha Paryty (GSP), Congress, AIUDF and independent candidates have intensified their campaign to woo voters.

For the BTC elections, the UPPL is contesting in all the 40 seats, while BPF in 37 seats, GSP 35, BJP 26, Congress 13, and AIUDF 7.

The voting will take place from 7.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

Elections to BTC, which was ruled by Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), a partner in the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, was scheduled in April this year, but the entire region was placed under Governor’s rule the same month as polls couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The counting for all the constituencies will take place on December 12.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning for BJP in the BTC claimed that the saffron party will get 90 percent seats in the first phase.