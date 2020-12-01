Top StoriesRegional

BTC Polls: Congress-AIUDF Gear Up For Campaign

By Pratidin Bureau
Over a discussion held in Dispur’s MLA Hostel on Tuesday, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Assam Pradesh Congress have decided to start the campaign in alliance for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

AIUDF would be fielding candidates in six constituencies, while, Congress would field candidates in 13 constituencies.

The campaign this year in the Bodoland Territorial Region has been a low-key affair for both parties, especially, after the death of former chief minister and former Congress leader Tarun Gogoi.

In this regard, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said, “Reaching the hearts of the people is more important than doing mere campaign”, adding, “We are 100 per cent hopeful, we are in the hearts of the people, unlike BJP, BPF and UPPL, who exist amid the public only through propaganda. We will get maximum number of seats in the BTC elections”.

AIUDF leader Aminul Haque asserted that a grand alliance will come up in the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly. In this connection, talks are being held among different parties.

“We will be the kingmaker in the BTC elections,” Haque claimed.

