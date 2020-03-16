BTC polls: Promod, Ferenga, Gobinda, Saoraigwra in fray

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) led by former Rajya Sabha MP Urkhao Gwra Brahma has announced its candidates who would contest in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on Sunday.

The disbanded NDFB-P (Progressive) president Gobinda Basumatary and General Secretary of the NDFB (Saoraigwra) faction, B.R. Ferenga, alias Ranjit Basumatary will be contesting from Bhairabkunda (ST) and Chirang Duar (ST), respectively.

While former President of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), Promod Boro will be contesting from Gaybari constituency (ST).

On the other hand, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has also announced its second and third lists of candidates for BTC elections. The disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) leader, B Saoraigwra will be contesting from Chirang constituency.

As the last date of filing nominations inches closer, ruling and opposition parties are struggling to decide on their respective candidates for the ensuing BTC election which are slated to be held on April 4.