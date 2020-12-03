BTC Polls: SSB Reviews Security At Indo-Bhutan Border

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
60

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam, senior officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reviewed the security situation along the India- Bhutan border.

SSB Guwahati Frontier”s Inspector General Sanjeev Sharma was present at the border areas in Udalguri district on Wednesday. He also visited the border outpost at Nalapara and Rajagarh.

According to a PTI report, IG Sharma briefed the troops that for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls there should be a close watch for any suspicious activities along the border areas.

Related News

‘King Of Spices’ MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati No…

CBSE To Conduct Written Exams In 2021

News Breakfast @6

COVID: Assam Detects 173 New Cases

“He directed action against those involved in the smuggling of illegal foreign liquor, arms and currency to disrupt the peace of the area or attempt to influence the elections”, it added.

The elections are slated to be held on December 7 and 10 across 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

You might also like
Regional

Vitiligo-Walk in City

Regional

Adil Hussain starrer ‘Raahgir’ to premiere at Busan Film Fest

Regional

Bisleri Mineral Water Plant Shut Down In Assam

Top Stories

COVID Fury: Brazil’s sports stadium turns into hospital

World

No evidence that recovered patients are immune to COVID-19: WHO

Regional

Zubeen enthralls the audience in Nigeria

Comments
Loading...