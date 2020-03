BTC polls: UPPL Announces 2nd list of candidates

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has finalized its candidates for the upcoming BTC Election on Monday.

The UPPLs candidates are shown against the constituencies as below:

Parbatijhora (ST): Uttam Brahma Hazowary

Guma (Open): Monirul Zaman

Srirampur (Non-ST): Nur Mahmod

Bongaon (ST): Rabiram Brahma

Salakati (ST): Hitesh Muchahary

Thuribari (Open): Abu Sayed Anchari

Mothanguri (Open): Sahjahan Ali

Salbari (ST): Binod Muchahary

Dihira (Open): Jagodish Ramchiari

Mushalpur (ST): Rakesh Boro

Bhergaon (ST): Daobaisa Boro

Nonwi Serfang (Non-ST): Krishna Giri

Mudwibari (Open): Antony Basumatary

Harisinga (ST): Sanjoy Swargoyary (Sanjarang)

Pachnoi Serfang (Non-ST): Arun Kandopan

Rowta (ST): Dr. Nilud Swargoyary