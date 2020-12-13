BTC Swearing-In Ceremony Likely To Be Held On Dec 15

The swearing-in ceremony of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will most likely be held on December 15 (Tuesday), Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The decision was taken after Sarma along with UPPL chief Pramod Boro met with the secretary of Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi.

“One of the reasons why the BJP did not form a government with the BPF was because the BJP wanted change,” he further stated.

“Every party has its say in the run-up to the elections, but there is no animosity from the heart,” he added.