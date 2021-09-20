BTR Bandh Hits Normal Life in Udalguri

The bandh called in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by the All Bodo People has affected the normal life in Udalguri and other parts of the region. The bandh has been announced from 6 AM to 6 PM on Monday in protest against the encounter that carried out by the police against the two Bodo youths.

This is the first bandh called in the region after the BTR peace accord. The organization alleged that the police carried out the encounter by assuming two Bodo youths as fake extremists.

The schools and pharmacies have been exempted from the bandh.

ALSO READ: NRC Declared As “Final” By Foreigners Tribunal In Assam