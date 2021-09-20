BTR Bandh Hits Normal Life in Udalguri

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
BTR Bandh

The bandh called in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by the All Bodo People has affected the normal life in Udalguri and other parts of the region. The bandh has been announced from 6 AM to 6 PM on Monday in protest against the encounter that carried out by the police against the two Bodo youths.

This is the first bandh called in the region after the BTR peace accord. The organization alleged that the police carried out the encounter by assuming two Bodo youths as fake extremists.

The schools and pharmacies have been exempted from the bandh.

Related News

NRC Declared As “Final” By Foreigners Tribunal…

Govt Generates 12-Digit Unique IDs For Farmers To Avail…

Assam Sprinter Amlan Borgohain’s Splendid Performance…

Amlan Borgohain Clinches Gold At 60th National Open…

ALSO READ: NRC Declared As “Final” By Foreigners Tribunal In Assam

You might also like
Top Stories

Amit Shah Discharged After Post Covid Care

Technology

Google To Fix Chrome Incognito Mode

Uncategorized

Mumbai Rainfall: 2 Electrocuted in Thane

Assam

Manipur Film Wins ‘Best Film Award’ at International Film Festival

National

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hit Meghalaya

Top Stories

China Bans BBC World News