Budget 2021: Prez Kovind Lauds Govt Efforts during COVID-19

The budget session of the Parliament kicked off with President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech. In his speech, the President said that the joint session was essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Parliament, the President said the MPs are present with a message and trust however tough is the challenge neither we nor India will stop.

Kovind also condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and six Members of the Parliament who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Six MPs left us untimely due to COVID-19. I pay my tribute to all of them,” Kovind said.

He also expressed satisfaction over the timely decision the government has taken to save the lives of lakhs of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today the number of new COVID cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” said Kovind while addressing the Parliament.

“It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this program are made in India. In this crisis, India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations,” the President stated.

The President also condemned the violence that broke out on Republic Day. “The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days,” said Kovind adding thatthe Red Fort incident is very unfortunate.

The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously, says President Kovind.

The President further stated that the government is working to develop modern infrastructure for farm sector.

“Over Rs 1 lakh crore transferred under PM Kisan,” says President Kovind.

He said, “To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi,” says Kovind.

President says, “Centre-State coordination has strengthened democracy.”

Talking about farm laws, Kovind says, “My govt would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short.”

Infact, with these new agricultural reforms, the govt has provided new facilities and rights to farmers, he said.