Bus fare Not Hiked by ASTC: Chairman

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Chairman Ashok Bhattarai said that some people spread fake news that the ASTC has hiked the bus fare. He said this through a press conference conducted at Circuit House in Biswanath Chariali.

Addressing the media persons, the Chairman said that the bus fare has not been increased by the authorities and if any person has paid a high fare than the fare fixed by the government they should report to police or the concerned authorities.

He also said that the ASTC has not run any buses for business purposes rather it has served the people of the state in this hour of crisis.

Bhattarai also requested the passengers not to pay the high fare if they travel on the bus under ASTC. He also informed that 120 buses are running under Guwahati Transport Corporation, 100 city buses under Transport Corporation, and 50-60 buses are running for emergency services.

The Chairman also stated that 150 buses of ASTC are running for inter-district travel and 90 private buses are running for the convenience of the passengers.