CAA : AIUDF MLAs wear black masks inside assembly

The MLAs of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Monday attended the Assam Assembly special session wearing black masks to highlight the Citizenship Amendment predicament.

AIUDF leadership said this act was only to bring the government’s attention to the situation in the region, the epicentre of the protest.

The day-long special session of Assam Legislative Assembly is likely to stormy on Monday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) even as the session has been convened only to ratify the Centre’s bill to extend reservation for SC/ST for another 10 years.

Even though the Opposition Congress had earlier written to the Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami seeking permission to hold a discussion on CAA in the House, there is no agenda on CAA.