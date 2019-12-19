C(A)A: BJP MLAs ask CM to clear his stand

Assam BJP MLAs on Thursday demanded the chief minister to clear his stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A team of 20 BJP MLAs that visited CM Sarbananda Sonowal at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati also discussed the issues rising following the widespread protest across Assam.

Speaking to media after the meeting with CM Sonowal, Soteea MLA Padma Hazarika admitted that some remarks by the ministers of the Sonowal government have made the situation more deteriorating in the State.

“The Clause-VI of Assam Accord should be implemented immediately,” said Hazarika, adding, “We also urged the CM to ensure constitutional safeguard for the Assamese people.”

It may be mentioned here that a team of 20 Assam BJP MLAs met CM Sonowal and discuss the current prevailing situation across the State. The team of MLAs included Padma Hazarika, Bhaskar Sharma, Prasanta Phukan, Ashok Singhal, Rupak Sharma, Rituparna Baruah, and others.

Different sections of people in Assam have been opposing the CAA fearing that the act will lead to lakhs of Hindus from Bangladesh swamping indigenous communities, burdening resources and threatening their language, culture, and tradition.