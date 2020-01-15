CAA burnt amid Bihu celebration

Amid Bhogali Bihu celebrations in Assam, the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is still on. People across the state of Assam were seen opposing the act on the day of Bihu and burning it on the Meji fire. AASU, KMSS and other ingenious organisations appealed the people of Assam to burn the act during Bihu celebrations.

The CAA was also burned at senior Advocate Arup Borbora’s house by senior journalist Haidar Hussain, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Prasanta Rajguru, senior advocate Nekibur Zaman and many others as a protest against the act.

Members of AASU burned the copy of CAA in Dibrugarh in presence of their leader Lurin Jyoti Gogoi. They also burned the effigies of CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Similarly, members of KMSS burned the copy of CAA on the meji fire in front of the Lakhimpur DC office.