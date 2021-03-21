CAA Implementation, 33% Job Quota For Women In Bengal BJP Manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the BJP manifesto for West Bengal elections which includes implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the first Cabinet meeting itself among other promises.

“Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get ₹10,000 per year for 5 years,” Shah said.

Calling the manifesto a ‘Sankalp Patra’, the minister said the core idea is to build a Sonar Bangla.

“The core idea of this manifesto is building a Sonar Bangla. For centuries, Bengal led the country on several fronts – spiritually, science, politics, social reforms, education or art. Bengal used to be ahead in every sector,” Shah said.

Further, Shah said that manifesto emphasizes on women safety development of infastructure, providing better healthcare services and setting up industries in the state. Free education to women from KG to PG has also been announced.

Shah has also promised 33% reservation in state government jobs for women.

Shah assured that infiltrators will not be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.

In the manifesto, Shah said that BJP promises to provide every fisherman ₹6,000 annually “just like our farmers”. The party has also assured to work on skill development of gold craftsmen.

Ayushman Bharat scheme will also be implemented in West Bengal if it comes to power. Three new AIIMS hospital will be also built in remote areas, the manifesto said.

There are also promise of one job per family, implementation of 7th pay commission for state government employees and PM-Kisan arrear of ₹18,000 for 75 lakh farmers.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight-phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.