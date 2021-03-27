Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

CAA-NRC Wont Affect Polls, People Will Vote BJP Back To Power: CM Sonowal

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asserted that people in the state are aware that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not affect them and they will vote BJP back to power.

“We have worked for the people of Assam in the last five years. People are satisfied with us. We followed ‘Sabka saath, sabka sabka vikaas and sabka vishwas,” Sonowal told ANI.

“We are going to win. BJP and its allies are the ones working on the ground. People of Assam now know that CAA-NRC will not affect them” Sonowal said.

When asked about the candidate for the CM post in Assam, he said, “I am just a party worker. Ask this to the parliamentary board of the party. I am just focusing on achieving ‘BJP sarkar, fir ek baar’.”

Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at the J P Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. Earlier, Sonowal offered prayers at Boga Baba Mazaar at Dibrugarh.

“I prayed for peace for all and victory for Bharatiya Janata Party,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s constituency Majuli is also going to polls in the first phase.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in Assam began at 7 am on Saturday.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats — 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam’s Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

