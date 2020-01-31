CAA Passed To Fulfill Bapu’s Dream: Kovind

As President Ram Nath Kovind praised the controversial citizenship law that has provoked protests across the country during the speech at the budget session which started today, prolonged applause by the ruling BJP competed with cries of “shame” by opposition members in the Parliament.

Kovind said, “The father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi ji had said after partition that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh (East Pakistan) should be granted citizenship of India if they came seeking refuge. We must respect and honour the wishes of the father of the nation. To that effect, I am happy that both houses of Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act to ensure Bapu’s wishes to come true.”

However, desk-thumping from the ruling party almost drowned out the words which forced the President to pause. The opposition members then rose to their feet, shouting “shame”.

The opposition expressed protest by avoiding the front benches while the President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament at the starting of the budget session.

It was seen that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the only opposition leader who sat in the first row along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top ministers.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi sat at the back in solidarity with the protesting opposition MPs.

President Kovind in his speech said that the mandate which his government has given is to create New India adding that that is what his government has set out to do.

Amid protests against the citizenship law, Kovind said, “Violence in the name of protests weakens country, the government believes debate strengthens democracy.”

The President said, “2019 saw some landmark decisions. Parliament’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir was one of them. I congratulate the people of both union territories – J&K and Ladakh. They will now benefit from all that the rest of the country benefits from. The pace at which development activity will take place in the two union territories will also increase significantly,” said the President.

He also said that more than 1,000 Fast Track Special Courts will be set up across the country to ensure speedy justice in such cases. It has also been decided to set up a Women Help Desk in every police station of the country.

“My Govt is working with sensitivity to ensuring the safety of women. In order to enhance women’s safety, more than 600 One-Stop Centers have been set up in the country. A national database has been created to identify the perpetrators of crimes against women,” said President Kovind.