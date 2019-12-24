CAA protest: Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam

Amid the rising protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the State on December 28 to take part in the protests by the people of Assam.

According to sources, the Congress will also address a public rally in Khanapara, Guwahati. The Congress has termed CAA as BJP’s “dangerously divisive and polarising agenda”.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi recently said the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill marks a “dark day” in constitutional history of India and a “victory of narrow minded and bigoted forces” over the country’s pluralism.

Also, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said in Guwahati that the BJP has lost the Jharkhand polls due to CAA, 2019.