CAA Protest Row: AYP Members Resigned

The members of Asom Yuba Parishad, Sivasagar unit have resigned in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Sivasagar constituency Samiti has also resigned simultaneously along with the Asom Chattra Parishad, the students’ wing of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The members and executives have resigned as they have not received any reply from their letter submitted to the AGP President Atul Bora against the C (A) A.

The members also said that as the party has not taken any stand against the contentious act, they have decided to resign from their respective posts for the sake of their motherland.

They also stated that AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya has insulted Assam by casting his vote in favour of C (A) A.