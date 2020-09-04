“CAA Protests Will Not Affect Us In Elections”- Himanta

In a BJP executive meeting held on Friday, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the CAA protests which took place on December will not affect the upcoming elections, adding that people of Assam will put it aside and vote for BJP in 2021.

The minister also said that there have been no communal clashes during the days of this government, unlike the communal clashes in Udalguri and Kokrajhar which happened during Congress rule.

Speaking on development, Sarma said that a river of development has been flowing since last 4 years with 5000km of roads constructed every year in these 5 years. He also mentioned about Arunodoi Scheme saying that no government has been able to adopt a public welfare scheme like it.

“Congress-AIUDF alliance will not last many days,” Sarma said additionally.

The meeting was attended by BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Das, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National General Secretary Ram Madhav, NE State General Secretary Ajay Jamwal and senior party leader Ramen deka. It was held in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.