CAA Row: Rahul Gandhi to visit Guwahati today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday. The protest rally will be held at Khanapara veterinary college playground in Guwahati.

The protest rally will start at 11 am. Rahul Gandhi will join the rally at around 1 pm. After the rally, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the family members of two deceased persons at Hatigaon area in Guwahati and Chhaygaon area in Kamrup district. Rahul Gandhi will fly back to Delhi by 5-20 pm.

Five people died and several others were injured in the violent incidents during the anti-CAA protests in Assam.