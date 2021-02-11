Top StoriesNational

CAA To Be Implemented Once COVID Vaccination Ends: Shah

By Pratidin Bureau
52

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the process of the centre’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will start rolling once Covid-19 vaccination drive ends.

Addressing the Thakurnagar rally in Kolkata, Shah said, the drive to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA will benefit the Matua community, among other non-Muslim immigrants who came in from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015.

Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the Citizenship (amendment) Act, he said its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.

Shah said the Modi government in 2018 promised that it will bring in a new citizenship law and kept it when the BJP was voted to power in 2019.

He further said, after the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, its implementation had to be delayed.

