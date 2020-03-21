Cabinet approves Assamese language learning Bill 2020

Assam cabinet on Saturday approved the Assamese language learning Bill 2020, which will make the Assamese language mandatory for government jobs in Assam.

The cabinet proposal targets fulfilling the demands of the Assamese speaking majority in the Brahmaputra Valley in the wake of rising insecurities among the people after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in both Houses of the Parliament earlier this month.

The Cabinet on Saturday gave nod to the formation of Kamtapur Autonomous Council and agreed to create another three Autonomous councils for Bodo-Kachari, Moran, and Motak communities in the State. The Assam Elementary & Secondary school teachers’ (Regulations of Posting and transfer, 2020) has also been cleared during the cabinet meeting held on Saturday.

The cabinet also brought a new law ‘Guwahati Building bye-laws’ in order to boost the real estate sector. Earlier, Sonowal directed the Guwahati Development Department (GDD) to prepare a contemporary set of building bye-laws by October 31, 2019, in order to boost the real estate sector.

The Assam government also announced VAT relaxation for Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) for 15 years.