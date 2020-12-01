Cachar: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and at least five were left injured in a major accident that took place in New Bazaar area of Cachar district on Monday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 9 PM on Monday night when a Magic trekker van was hit from behind by a speeding Maruti van. While the Maruti van was completely wrecked killing its driver, the Magic trekker van overturned upon impact and critically injured five of its occupants. Locals in the vicinity rushed to the spot upon hearing the crash and rescued the individuals from the debris.

The injured persons were identified as Rajdeep Sharma, Plaban Sharma, Abdul Ahad, Abdul Shamad and Abdul Sukkur. The identity of the deceased driver could not be ascertained immediately.

Locals called 108 helpline and an ambulance arrived soon after. They were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.