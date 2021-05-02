Cachar: 14 Counting Officials Test Covid Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
As counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is underway amid the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, fourteen polling officials in Cachar district have tested positive for the Covid infection during the mandatory Rapid Antingen Test.

As per reports, the counting officers placed in Government Girls HS School said seven were tested positive on Friday while seven more were tested and found positive on Saturday.

Reacting on the situation, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli was quoted as saying in an Assam Tribune report that, “We are not issuing ID card without RAT negative report.”

Reports have even said that around 1,100 officials would be engaged in the counting of votes on Sunday.

