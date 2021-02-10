Cachar: 20 Dacoits Loot Ex-Army House, Over 15 Injured In Firing

In a sensational incident, a group of 20-armed men barged into the residence of an ex-army man in Kalain town of Cachar district late Tuesday night at around 1:30 am, a state-based news outlet reported

The dacoits reportedly assaulted the residents and looted all the cash they found, robbed the women of their ornaments and chains and fled after running a ruckus in the house for about an hour.

However, villagers gathered outside the house while they were on their way out, which rattled them and opened fire. Close to 15 people were injured as bullets flew everywhere.

Azi Uddin, the ex-army man, his family members, neighbours and a minor was injured in the unprecedented incident. They have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, locals have blocked the Silchar – Kalain, Jaintia Hill road demanding immediate arrest of the dacoits. According to one of protestors, a few days ago, the former GP president’s house was looted by dacoits in Pangram but Cachar police did not make any arrests.

It may be noted that Azi Uddin is a very popular figure in the locality. He is the son-in-law of Badarpur MLA Anwarul Haque.