Cachar: 4 Trucks Held For Smuggling Coal Illegally

Police on Wednesday held four trucks illegally smuggling coal into the state in Assam’s Cachar district.

The police also detained the drivers and handymen of the trucks. The trucks were reportedly coming from Meghalaya.

The trucks with illegally smuggled coal were caught during two separate search operations at Gumrah village and Katigorah in Cachar district.

Notably, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had spoken at length on Coal Smuggling syndicates. He had said the government would take strict action in case of coal smuggling.

