Cachar: CRPF jawan shoots colleague

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Cachar: CRPF jawan shoots colleague
64

In a sensational incident, a CRPF jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead at the CRPF camp in Cachar on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place Tuesday evening at a CRPF camp in Kashipur area under the district.

“A case has been registered under Sections 326, 307, 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act,” a police official was quoted as saying by ANI. However, the camp officials have not commented on the issue till the filing of this report.

An investigation into the incident is underway regarding the incident. The names of both the victim and the accused were not disclosed so far.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Uncategorized

Graveyard washed away by floods

Top Stories

Sanjukta Dutta to showcase ‘Abor’ at LFW

National

Mayawati calls Congress, BJP ‘birds of same feather

World

US withdraws Iran attack plan

Regional

Over 1500 NDFB cadres to lay down arms

National

Carcasses of 11 lions found in Gir Forest

Comments
Loading...