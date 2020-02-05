Cachar: CRPF jawan shoots colleague

In a sensational incident, a CRPF jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead at the CRPF camp in Cachar on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place Tuesday evening at a CRPF camp in Kashipur area under the district.

“A case has been registered under Sections 326, 307, 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act,” a police official was quoted as saying by ANI. However, the camp officials have not commented on the issue till the filing of this report.

An investigation into the incident is underway regarding the incident. The names of both the victim and the accused were not disclosed so far.