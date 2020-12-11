Cash for Job Scam: AMCH Doctor’s Husband Detained for Interrogation

Dibrugarh police on Friday detained the husband of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH)’s doctor, Dr. Ajanta Hazarika, for interrogation seeking information on the whereabouts of his wife.

Police also conducted search operation at Dr. Hazarika’s residence at Naliapool in Dibrugarh district and detained her husband Simanta Jyoti Saikia. The Dibrugarh Police conducted the search operation for the 2nd time based on the case registered against her under Case No 2150/20.

Simanta, while asked about his whereabouts of his wife said that he doesn’t know anything about her, said police.

Police further stated that they have picked Simanta Saikia for interrogation.

Two of the victims, namely Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas, have recorded statements in Dibrugarh CJM court on Wednesday in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

The driver of Dr Ajanta Hazarika, Bhola Tiwari, also recorded his statement in the court on Wednesday.

It has been alleged that she had taken money from one Amol Nath and two others with a promise to get them appointed in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, lodged an FIR against Dr Hazarika at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7, 2020, alleging that the doctor had taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants from Dibrugarh with a promise to provide job in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

Amal Nath alleged that he had transferred half of the amount sought by Dr Hazarika to the bank accounts of Rajeev Pasashar at Sixmile in Guwahati.

In another case, Rajib Parashar was arrested by the Guwahati crime branch in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various other public service recruitment examinations.