Cash Reward Upto Rs 1.2 Cr For Olympic Winners: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has announced cash rewards for athletes who manage to bag medals in the ensuing Tokyo Olympics next month.

He said that gold medal winners will receive Rs 1.2 crore, silver medal winners will receive Rs 1 crore, and bronze medal winners will get Rs 76 lakhs.

Five athletes from Manipur are slated to represent India in Tokyo Olympics. They area – Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu (Hockey), Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey), Sushila Likmabam (Judo), Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom (Boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weight lifting).

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 23 through August 8 in Japan.