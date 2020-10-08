“Catching COVID-19 Was God’s Blessing”- Trump

Just two days after his discharge from Walter Reed military hospital, US President Donald Trump, in a video today, said that “catching COVID-19 was a blessing from God”.

POTUS, who, as per reports, returned to White House today (IST) after recovering from the deadly COVID-19 made the above remark as the infection got him subjected to experimental treatments related to the contagion. He even vowed that he would make these treatments free for all Americans.

Reuters quoted him saying in the video as, “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

In his video, he added that he realized how effective was the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which was used on him.

Underscoring that he would make it available for all Americans for no cost, he said, “I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free.”