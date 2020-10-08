Top StoriesHealthWorld

“Catching COVID-19 Was God’s Blessing”- Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
0

Just two days after his discharge from Walter Reed military hospital, US President Donald Trump, in a video today, said that “catching COVID-19 was a blessing from God”.

POTUS, who, as per reports, returned to White House today (IST) after recovering from the deadly COVID-19 made the above remark as the infection got him subjected to experimental treatments related to the contagion. He even vowed that he would make these treatments free for all Americans.

Reuters quoted him saying in the video as, “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Tests COVID+

Assam: 1307 New COVID Cases Detected

Ex Nagaland Governor Commits Suicide

In his video, he added that he realized how effective was the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which was used on him.

Underscoring that he would make it available for all Americans for no cost, he said, “I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free.”

You might also like
Regional

ALA next session to commence from Aug 31

Sports

CWC19: India thrashed WI by 125 runs

National

NRC update – “A statutory, transparent & legal process” : MEA

Regional

Gautam Roy quits Congress

National

Indian cricket team’s daily allowance doubled

World

Vladimir Putin swears in as Russian President for fourth time

Comments
Loading...