Cattle Smugglers arrested in Cachar

The Cachar police on Thursday arrested six Bangladeshis from Katigora-Bangladesh border. The Bangladeshis confessed that they entered into the border of Barak Valley to steal cattle.

The locals apprehended them and handed over to the police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jamal Ahmed, Hussain Ahmed, Samir Ahmed, Samil Ahmed, Rehana Ahmed, and Dwipen Biswas.

It may be mentioned that cow smuggling is still continued unabated in the state and many cows have been smuggled to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.