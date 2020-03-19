Cautious India Govt advises work-from-home for pvt sector

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Central government on Thursday has requested states to enforce work from home for private-sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services.

The move came hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected at least 151 people so far.

“Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out,” it added.

“State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home,” the government statement noted.

To reduce huge gatherings, all group B and C category of Central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks, and there will be “staggered timings” for all employees.