CBI Arrests Actor Subhra Kundu In Rose Valley Chit Fund Case

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested actor Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu, in Kolkata for her alleged involvement in a multi-crore chit fund scam – one of the biggest scams to have emerged from West Bengal.

As per reports, the Rose Valley group was involved in allegedly cheating thousand of depositors, promising high returns on investments in its illegal schemes. Along with the CBI, Subhra Kundu had been wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well.

According to CBI, Rose Valley garnered more than Rs 12,000 crore through their illegal schemes. Her husband, Gautam Kundu, was arrested back in 2015 for his alleged role in money laundering. Several other high-profile names like film producer Srikant Mohta and Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also emerged for their alleged involvement in the chit fund scam.

Furthermore, ‘Adrija’, a jewellery chain run by Subhra Kundu, has also been sealed by authorities since the investigation started. She will be taken to Bhubaneshwar, Odisha tomorrow, ANI reported.