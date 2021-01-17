CBI Arrests Railway Officer For Taking Rs 1 Crore Bribe

By Pratidin Bureau
A 1985-batch officer of the Indian Railways was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with two others in Guwahati’s Maligaon for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

According to the CBI, The bribe money was recovered and further searches are underway at 20 locations in five states.

The officer has been identified as one Mahendra Singh Chauhan. He was taken into custody for demanding and accepting Rs 1 crore as bribe in exchange for favouring a private company with respect to contracts issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Sources say CBI laid down a trap to nab the officer after it received reliable information that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 crore. They were caught red-handed. CBI suspects that the accused could have demanded and received more bribes in the past.

