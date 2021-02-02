CBSE 2021: Class 10 & 12 Exams From May 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the datesheet of classes 10 and 12 examinations. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 11.

While Class 10 examinations will end on June 7, Class 12 examinations will be held up to June 11. Moreover, Class-XII examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will commence from 10.30 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm.

The examination datesheet is available now at cbse.nic.in.

However, practical examination will begin from March 1. The Education Minister also that an alternative to practical exams if the schools could not able to conduct due to the pandemic.

The examination will be conducted in an offline (Written) mode. The question papers will comprise 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent keeping in view of the suspension of classes due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that has followed.