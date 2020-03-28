Celebrities who’ve donated to fight against COVID-19

With the country entering a total lockdown, people are following social distancing to keep the deadly Coronavirus at bay. Several Bollywood, Tollywood and TV celebrities have come forward to donate for cause of combating against Covid-19.

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, has donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES fund for the welfare of the fund. The Bollywood superstar, while replying to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, made the announcement.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma, who is tickling the funny bone of the viewers in ‘The Kapil Sharma’, also announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan provided N95 masks to the BMC workers and caretakers, who are working round the clock for the people.

Several Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Prabhas have also donated for the for the cause. Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 2 crore to the government relief funds to fight against COVID-19.

‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ star Mahesh Babu donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Varun Dhawan donated 55 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and the CM Relief Fund.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has come forward in support of those affected by the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund



More details here – https://t.co/kw1yVhOO5o pic.twitter.com/RJO2br2BAo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday donated Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to strengthen the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.