Center Provides Onion At Rs22/Kg: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said the Central government is providing onion at Rs 22 per kg.

According to reports, the Union Minister said that over 18,000 tonnes of onion have been imported till now and only 2000 tonnes have been sold. ‘However, we are providing onions at Rs 22/kg now,’ Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Earlier in Assam, Bipul Kumar Das, Additional Deputy Commissioner for food, civil supply, and consumer affairs department in a review meeting fixed the retail price of onion at Rs. 70 per kg on December 3.