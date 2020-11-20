Top StoriesRegional

Centre Declares New National Highway In Majuli

By Pratidin Bureau
In a recent update, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday made a declaration that the roads connecting National Highway – 715 in Majuli as NH715K under National Highways Act, 1956.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: A great news for Assam and Majuli. We take another step towards realising the long-time dream of the bridge connecting Majuli & Jorhat, with declaration of National Highway-715K. My heartfelt thanks to PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Shri @nitin_gadkari ji.

The chief minister was quoted saying in an India Today report that, “…due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi the development of Northeast region has received tremendous momentum in all sectors,” adding, “…due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi the development of Northeast region has received tremendous momentum in all sectors”.

