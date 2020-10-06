Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Centre Issues SOPs For Reopening Cinema Halls, Multiplexes

By Pratidin Bureau
In a further step towards returning to normalcy, the Centre today has issued the SOPs for the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes across the country. They will open from October 15 onwards while strictly adhering to the pandemic-induced safety protocols.  

Among the SOPs issued included staggered show timings, truncated occupancy (50%), thermal screening and frequent sanitization.  

These commercial establishments are expected to heave a sigh of relief following the Unlock 5 guidelines allowing them to reopen. The entire entertainment industry, barring the OTT platforms, had gone for a beating due to the pandemic.

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, it must be noted, have kept their operations shut ever since March, bearing insurmountable losses.  

