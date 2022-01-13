Centre Set to Organize Mega Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti

The Centre has planned to organize a mega Surya Namaskar programme with the participation of a huge number of devotees despite a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the ministry is hopeful to see more than one crore people perform in Surya Namaskar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Friday (January 14).

Sonowal said that the Centre is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar programme on Makar Sankranti on 14 January under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar is more relevant amid the current resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep Corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing the registrations and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the one crore mark,” he said.

All leading yoga institutes, both from India and abroad, such as the Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, along with other government and non-governmental organisations are expected to take part in the worldwide programme on January 14 organized by the Centre.

