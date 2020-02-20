Centre Should Accept Clause VI Report Immediately: Akhil

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been brought to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a health check-up as he has fallen sick slightly.

Reaching the hospital, the KMSS leader said that the report submitted by the committee of Clause VI should be accepted by the Centre within March 15. “If the Central Government won’t accept the Clause VI report within March 15 then it will be clear that the Centre is least bothered towards Assam,” said Gogoi.

He also said that he has gone through the reports and that the report is not complete.

It may be mentioned that the KMSS leader is at Guwahati Central Jail who was arrested from Jorhat while leading an anti-CAA movement on December 12 last.